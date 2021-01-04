Eagles GM Addresses The Carson Wentz Trade Rumors

Carson Wentz was the subject of some trade rumors heading into Week 17, and the Eagles’ decision to bench him against Washington did little to calm them down.

So where does Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stand on Wentz’s future with the team? Speaking to the media on Monday, Roseman addressed the recent rumors about his star quarterback.

Roseman made it clear that the organization believes in him – which is why they moved up to trade for him in 2016 in the first place. He indicated that he can’t imagine losing Wentz, but did state that the team intends to re-evaluate the situation.

“In terms of Carson, I don’t think it’s a secret that we moved up for him because of what we thought about him as a person, as a player. We gave him that extension because of the same things. And so, when you have players like that, they are like fingers on your hand. You can’t even imagine that they are not part of you; that they are not here. That’s how we feel about Carson.”

However, Roseman stopped well short of indicating that the Eagles are interesting in trading Wentz. Roseman called Wentz “immensely talented” and said that the team intends to put him in the best position to succeed.

“That is not anything we are talking about right now,” Roseman said. “We are talking about a guy that’s immensely talented, has a great work ethic and doing whatever we can to put him in the best possible situation to be successful.”

Parting ways with Wentz, even if Roseman wanted to, will be a little bit difficult anyway. Cutting him would incur a $24 million cap hit and cost them a ton of cap space in dead money.

Finding a team that would be willing to trade for him will be equally tough given that insane contract.

Howie Roseman is in a very unenviable situation right now. But his hand may be forced sooner or later.