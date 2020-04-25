The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eagles GM Comments On Decision To Draft QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts in the College Football Playoff vs. LSU.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts from the sidelines during the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles might have pulled off the stunner of the 2020 NFL Draft so far when they took Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in the second round. Hurts was the 53rd overall pick.

When analysts speculated which team might pull the trigger on the dual-threat quarterback, the Eagles were not mentioned. That’s because the Philly has Carson Wentz as its starter and has made a significant financial commitment to him through the 2024 season.

Hurts is regarded as a developmental quarterback prospect who could be used in a “slash” role early in his career. Still, on paper he seems like a curious fit in Philadelphia.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is certainly taking some heat regarding the decision, but he’s firm in his belief that Hurts was the right choice. In a conference call with Philadelphia media, he explained his decision-making process.

On paper, the Eagles will probably try to use similarly to how the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill and the Baltimore Ravens used Lamar Jackson before he replaced Joe Flacco.

Head coach Doug Pederson essentially confirmed that Hurts in this type of role when he spoke with reporters tonight.

However, the pick does make you wonder what the future holds for Wentz in Philadelphia. The 2016 No. 2 overall pick has shown flashes of brilliance in his career, but also a maddening inability to stay on the field.

The Eagles may have scooped up some Wentz insurance by choosing Hurts.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.