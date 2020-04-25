Eagles GM Comments On Decision To Draft QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles might have pulled off the stunner of the 2020 NFL Draft so far when they took Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in the second round. Hurts was the 53rd overall pick.

When analysts speculated which team might pull the trigger on the dual-threat quarterback, the Eagles were not mentioned. That’s because the Philly has Carson Wentz as its starter and has made a significant financial commitment to him through the 2024 season.

Hurts is regarded as a developmental quarterback prospect who could be used in a “slash” role early in his career. Still, on paper he seems like a curious fit in Philadelphia.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is certainly taking some heat regarding the decision, but he’s firm in his belief that Hurts was the right choice. In a conference call with Philadelphia media, he explained his decision-making process.

Roseman why Eagles chose Hurts: "When we saw our board, the board kind of went in a different direction. Our job is to make sure the position is strong. We'll continue to put weapons around our Pro Bowl starting QB. We felt this was the right move for the #Eagles going forward." — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 25, 2020

More from Roseman: “We looked ar this from all angles.” Lauded Hurts as a teammate and a developmental QB. Wants him in system to learn and grow. QB room is “like gold.” — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) April 25, 2020

On paper, the Eagles will probably try to use similarly to how the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill and the Baltimore Ravens used Lamar Jackson before he replaced Joe Flacco.

Head coach Doug Pederson essentially confirmed that Hurts in this type of role when he spoke with reporters tonight.

Doug Pederson was asked whether Carson Wentz/Jalen Hurts could have a Drew Brees/Taysom Hill dynamic, and he agreed. he also brought up Joe Flacco/Lamar Jackson. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) April 25, 2020

However, the pick does make you wonder what the future holds for Wentz in Philadelphia. The 2016 No. 2 overall pick has shown flashes of brilliance in his career, but also a maddening inability to stay on the field.

The Eagles may have scooped up some Wentz insurance by choosing Hurts.