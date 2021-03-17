Eagles GM Explains Why Carson Wentz Was Traded

It’s official. Carson Wentz is no longer a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the NFL officially kicking off the new league year at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts officially sent through the trade for the former No. 2 overall pick.

The Colts re-united Wentz with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich and try to steer the 28-year-old’s career back on track. In return, Philadelphia received a third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick that can become a first-round pick.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke at length about the reasoning for the trade in an exclusive interview on the team website.

“It’s no secret about how we felt about Carson Wentz as a Philadelphia Eagle, whether it was the process of trading up for him in the (2016) draft or extending (his contract) after the 2018 season, and we had this season where there were some things that happened and, obviously, Jalen ended up starting the last four games. We had some conversations with him and his representatives about what was the best thing to go forward and when we were doing the coaching search, communicating with him and his agent — really good, productive conversations, really good people — and they talked about maybe it was time for him to have a fresh start, that he was looking forward to a fresh start. “For us, we’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of our team. And so, if it didn’t work for us, if it wasn’t a situation where we thought we were also benefitting, and he was put in a good spot, that was the only situation that would work for the Philadelphia Eagles. As we went through it and went through the offers that we got, particularly the offer from the Colts, the opportunity to not only get the picks but also get some financial flexibility back for our football team, we decided going forward that that was the right decision going forward for us.”

With Wentz assuming the starting job in Indianapolis, the Eagles will be left with a question mark at the position in 2021. Second-round draft pick Jalen Hurts seems poised to inherit the role or the organization could look for an option in this year’s NFL Draft.

