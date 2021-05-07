Eagles GM Names 1 Thing He Wants To See From Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles’ starting QB job appears to be Jalen Hurts’ to lose heading into training camp. But the Eagles brass want more than a narrow win for the former Alabama and Oklahoma signal caller.

Speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio, Eagles GM Howie Roseman admitted that it’s hard to gauge Hurts right now based on his limited NFL starts. But he declared that he wants to see Hurts “grab the job and run with it.”

“Certainly you’re judging him off of four NFL starts, in a tough situation with all the injuries that we had,” Roseman said. “We want to see him grab the job and kind of run with it, and see what you do over a period of time.”

Roseman added that the team wants to put Hurts in the best situation to succeed. To that end, they plan to build up the offensive line, give him weapons and put him in the right system.

“We want to be in a situation where we get as much information as possible. Give him the best opportunity, build that offensive line, give him the right weapons, put him in a system that really maximizes his ability, and then go from there,” Roseman said.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a lot of controversial decisions this offseason, firing head coach Doug Pederson in January then trading QB Carson Wentz to the Colts a few months later.

Those moves essentially made Jalen Hurts the starter without him having to lift a finger. But he played pretty well with the snaps he did get at the tail end of 2020.

In four starts, Hurts went 1-3. He completed 52-percent of his passes on the season for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for another 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Will Jalen Hurts offer the Eagles a big season in 2021?