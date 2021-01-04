Eagles Hall Of Famer Has Blunt Message For Doug Pederson

The New York Giants weren’t the only ones upset with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. A former Eagles great was upset with head coach Doug Pederson, too.

The Eagles fell to Washington on Sunday night, 20-14. Philadelphia had already been eliminated from postseason contention, but could have helped New York reach the playoffs with an upset win over Washington.

Pederson didn’t appear to be interested in that, though, as he benched Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of a close game, playing Nate Sudfeld.

Eagles Hall of Famer Seth Joyner went off on Pederson and his decisions following the game.

“I have never been more ashamed to be associated with the Philadelphia Eagles than I am tonight,” Joyner, a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, said on Sunday night. “I would love to be a fly on the wall and stand in that locker room and hear the words of consolation that Doug Pederson has for that football team after what I just witnessed.

“You asked these guys to play injured, you ask them to play hurt, you ask them to give 100 percent effort, you ask them to lay it on the line. And tonight, [Pederson] owed it to this football team, the way those young guys went out and played their behinds off, he owed them the opportunity to win this game.”

It’s understandable that the Eagles would prefer to better their draft position than help out the Giants.

However, the locker room point is a fair one.

What do the Eagles’ players think of Pederson now?