Eagles Have Made A Decision On Jalen Hurts For Week 1

In just under an hour, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Football Team in the first game of the season.

Philadelphia opened as the heavy favorite, but the team has lost several key starters to injuries before kickoff. Star offensive lineman Lane Johnson won’t suit up against a potent Washington defensive line.

Unfortunately, Johnson won’t be the only Eagle missing today’s game. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and running back Miles Sanders also won’t be available due to injury.

While none of those are surprising given their injuries suffered in camp, there is one surprise inactive for Philadelphia today. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t see the field this afternoon.

According to Eagles reporter Michael David Smith, there was “speculation” the Eagles might run a few “Taysom Hill-style” plays for Hurts today.

Jalen Hurts is inactive for the Eagles today. There was some speculation that they might come up with a package of plays for him, Taysom Hill-style, but clearly that won't be happening. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 13, 2020

Unfortunately for those who were looking forward to seeing Hurts in his NFL debut, they’ll have to wait at least another week.

Hurts emerged as a star during his time at Alabama, but blossomed into an elite quarterback under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. The Eagles took notice and made the surprising decision to draft him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Hurts showed out in training camp and appeared primed for at least a small role in the offense this season. We’ll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition later in the year.