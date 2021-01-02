Eagles Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Doug Pederson

The Eagles reportedly aren’t moving on from head coach Doug Pederson just yet.

Some speculated Philadelphia’s higher-ups would fire Pederson following a disappointing 2020 season. The Eagles are 4-10-1 this season and couldn’t even manage to be all too competitive in the abysmal NFC East.

Despite this season’s results, it’s still too early to call it a day on Pederson. The Eagles are reportedly planning on bringing back their head coach for the 2021 season, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Philadelphia’s leadership is focused on righting the ship for the 2021 season with Pederson at the helm.

More coming tomorrow: All signs out of Philadelphia point to Doug Pederson remaining with the Eagles. Sources have told me that the focus has been on how the current leadership can get things back on track for the 2021 season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

The Eagles are making the right call here. Doug Pederson is just several years removed from leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl. It’s too early to move on after one bad season.

Now that the Eagles have reportedly made a decision on their head coach, it’s time to figure out the quarterback situation. Rookie Jalen Hurts has replaced Carson Wentz as the starter, but it’s not set in stone just yet.

Hurts has played well enough to hold onto his starting role for now, but Wentz still has plenty of potential and could use a full off-season to get healthy. The Eagles could also wind up trading Wentz for a high draft pick this year.

Whatever decisions are made in coming months will be with Pederson in charge. The Eagles head coach will reportedly be back for another year to try and turn things around in Philadelphia.