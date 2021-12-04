Eagles Have Reportedly Made Decision On QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will battle the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. However, it looks like they’ll be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts.
Hurts suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants last Sunday. It’s been bothering him ever since. The former Alabama/Oklahoma star was a limited participant during Friday’s practice.
It was widely believed Hurts would tough it out considering the Eagles face a must-win game tomorrow vs. the Jets. But it doesn’t sound like the Eagles are going to let him risk further injury.
According to a report, the Eagles have ruled Hurts out of Sunday’s game. Backup Gardner Minshew will get the start in his place.
“Jalen Hurts is out for tomorrow .. Gardner Minshew is in. Boston Scott will be a game time decision.”
— Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) December 4, 2021
The good news is Gardner Minshew isn’t your typical backup. Some have argued the Eagles are better off playing Minshew over Jalen Hurts. We’ll find out on Sunday.
Philly is coming off a crushing 13-7 loss to the New York Giants. Jalen Hurts had a horrendous performance, completing just 14 of his 31 pass attempts for 129 yards and three picks. That’s unacceptable, especially in a division game.
Minshew will reportedly get the opportunity to run the Eagles offense on Sunday afternoon. There’s no doubt he’ll try and make a statement and steal Hurts’ starting gig in the process.
The Eagles battle the Jets on Sunday afternoon.