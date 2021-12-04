Eagles Have Reportedly Made Decision On QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will battle the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. However, it looks like they’ll be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Hurts suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants last Sunday. It’s been bothering him ever since. The former Alabama/Oklahoma star was a limited participant during Friday’s practice.

It was widely believed Hurts would tough it out considering the Eagles face a must-win game tomorrow vs. the Jets. But it doesn’t sound like the Eagles are going to let him risk further injury.

According to a report, the Eagles have ruled Hurts out of Sunday’s game. Backup Gardner Minshew will get the start in his place.

“Jalen Hurts is out for tomorrow .. Gardner Minshew is in. Boston Scott will be a game time decision.”

