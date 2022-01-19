Eagles GM Reveals If Jalen Hurts Will Be Team’s 2022 Starting QB

In his first season as the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts helped the team reach the playoffs as a wild card entry.

Hurts didn’t perform well when he got there, throwing two interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Bucs, and the 2020 second-round pick had his share of ups and downs during the regular season as well. However, Hurts clearly showed enough to earn the faith of the organization.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made it clear during his season-ending press conference today that Hurts will be the team’s starter again in 2022.

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts has earned the starting QB job for 2022. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 19, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni doubled down on the former Alabama and Oklahoma star, expressing his confidence in Hurts as well.

Nick Sirianni on communicating to his QB that he's the starter moving forward: "Jalen Hurts knows where he stands with us. … He knows that he's our guy." #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 19, 2022

With three first-round picks, the Eagles do have the ammo necessary to find a new quarterback in the draft, or potentially trade for one if an attractive option becomes available.

However, they shouldn’t force a new QB if they don’t have to. Clearly, team leadership believes in Hurts, and is willing to give him another look in 2022 and possibly beyond.

In 15 starts this season, Hurts completed 61.3% of his passes for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 784 yards and 10 scores.