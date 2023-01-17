Look: Eagles Injury Report Had Notable Omission

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Eagles released their initial injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans quickly noticed that Jalen Hurts wasn't on it.

Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder sprain since Dec. 18. He missed two games for the Eagles before returning in Week 18.

The fact that Hurts isn't even listed on the injury report is a clear sign that he feels much better.

Besides, Hurts has already made it known that he's not worried about the Giants targeting his shoulder this weekend.

"It's football," Hurts said. "I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field. So, I'm going to go out there and just play my game and whatever happens, happens."

If Hurts is close to full strength, the Eagles have to be considered the team to beat in the NFC.

As for the rest of the Eagles' injury report, cornerback Avonte Maddox was the only member who did not participate in Tuesday's practice. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Linval Joseph and defensive end Robert Quinn were all limited.