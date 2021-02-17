Eagles Insider Has Latest On Potential Carson Wentz Trade

Over the past few weeks, several NFL teams have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Two weeks ago, it looked like there was momentum for a deal. Both the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts appeared to be in a bidding war with a resolution coming soon.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, no trade came to fruition and the trade market appears to have cooled. The Bears and Colts are still the favorites to land Wentz, but a deal doesn’t seem to be imminent.

With a trade seemingly on hold, Eagles insider Les Bowen gave an update on where things stand right now.

“Spoke with NFL management source (not from Eagles) about the Wentz melodrama,” Bowen said on Twitter. “His viewpoint: If Wentz doesn’t want the Bears, Bears aren’t gonna trade for him. Eventually the Eagles take whatever Indy is offering, maybe a second plus something. Also, Eagles draft a QB 6th overall.”

Spoke with NFL management source (not from Eagles) about the Wentz melodrama. His viewpoint: If Wentz doesn’t want the Bears, Bears aren’t gonna trade for him. Eventually the Eagles take whatever Indy is offering, maybe a second plus something. Also, Eagles draft a QB 6th overall — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 17, 2021

The Eagles obviously want to maximize their return for Wentz, but right now, it doesn’t seem like there’s a great offer on the table.

Recent reports suggested the Colts would give up two second-round picks for Wentz. Philadelphia reportedly hoped for two first-round picks, which shows the gap between the Eagles and the teams interested in Wentz.

Where will Wentz be when the 2021 season kicks off in seven months?