Eagles Insider Shares Latest Thoughts On Carson Wentz Trade

Despite reports from over a week ago that a trade of Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz was coming, there’s been almost nothing reported since. But one Eagles insider thinks he knows why.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer theorized that the level of interest from the Indianapolis Colts could be hindering a deal. Wentz is believed to prefer the Colts, but the Chicago Bears have expressed interest too.

McLane explained that the Colts might not have the best offer on the table. And if their interest is only “mild” then the Eagles might send him to the Bears instead.

The Colts and Bears both have a pressing need at quarterback. Philip Rivers has retired with the Colts, and Mitchell Trubisky is slated for free agency with his Bears rookie contract up.

RE: Carson Wentz trade. If Colts had best offer, it’s likely a deal would be done at this point. Wentz’s preference would be Indy, which would expedite agreement. Probable cause for delay. If Colts’ interest is mild, then there is little he could do to prevent trade to Bears. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 15, 2021

It’s understandable that Carson Wentz is more eager for a trade to the Colts than anywhere else. The Colts are headed by Frank Reich, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when Wentz had his best seasons with the team.

If the Colts don’t have significant interest in a trade for Carson Wentz, that doesn’t bode too well.

Wentz led the NFL in interceptions and times sacked last year despite playing only 13 games before being benched. It was believed that new head coach Nick Sirianni was brought in to appease Wentz, but clearly that isn’t the case.

The Eagles will in all likelihood be looking for a quarterback to start under center in 2021. Whether or not he’s currently on their roster remains to be seen.