Eagles Issue Promising Update On Jalen Hurts Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team was postponed from Sunday to Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Washington locker room. That delay also might’ve helped Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts get back in time to take the field.

Hurts reportedly had no injury designation on Philadelphia’s latest injury report on Monday, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. If the game had taken place as scheduled over the weekend, the second-year quarterback would have been considered questionable.

Hurts had been moving in the right direction in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain. Considering he practiced fully last Friday, it’s believed that he would have lined up under center to start against Washington, even if the game had been on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the Eagles will have to consider Hurts’ status an unintended benefit of the postponement. Philadelphia can now fully prepare for the NFC East battle with their top quarterback ready to go.

Jalen Hurts now in line to start Tuesday night. https://t.co/axhLmSapEB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Hurts will have missed just one game as a result of the ankle injury, thanks to a well-timed bye and the delayed Week 15 game. Even when he was out, Gardner Minshew delivered the Eagles an important win over the New York Jets.

Philadelphia was in capable hands with its backup quarterback, but will welcome Hurts back with open arms. The 2020 second-round pick has impressed throughout his sophomore NFL season because of his contributions both through the air and on the ground.

Hurt has gone 5-7 as the Eagles starter in 2021, but has won three of his last five games. Philadelphia has come out on top in four of its last six, putting the organization into the NFC playoff picture with a few weeks to go.

Tuesday’s matchup with Washington will be the Eagles most important game of the 2021 season thus far. They’ll need to lean heavily on Hurts if they want to come out on top and become more of a late factor in the NFC postseason push.