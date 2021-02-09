Carson Wentz is on the trading block, but the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t happy with the offers coming in.

Wentz was considered a superstar in the making just a few short years ago. But Wentz’s dramatic fall from stardom, especially during the 2020 season, opened the door for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts – and he took advantage. Hurts replaced Wentz as the starter late in the 2020 season, and the Eagles quickly rallied around the youngster.

The Eagles have since placed Wentz on the open market. Two teams – the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts – appear to be the front-runners for a potential Wentz trade. But the Eagles aren’t happy with the incoming trade offers.

Philly’s front office has yet to receive an offer it deems as “fair,” per Mike Garafolo on NFL Network. Despite reports a trade may be imminent, the Eagles aren’t going to part ways with Wentz until a worthwhile offers comes their way.

“Despite reports in recent days that a Wentz trade agreement is close, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Eagles are still waiting for an offer that they feel is fair. So far, they haven’t gotten one,” writes Michael David Smith via Pro Football Talk.

It’s still unclear what the Eagles are asking for Carson Wentz. Some have speculated Philly is asking for a first-round pick, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Teams in desperate need of a quarterback may be willing to part with a high-draft pick for Wentz. It’s a risk, but were the North Dakota State able to revive his career it’d be worth it.

Right now, it appears a trade for Wentz is in limbo. Until a team comes up with a worthwhile offer, the Eagles are more than happy to wait.