Eagles Are Reportedly Interviewing A Notable Candidate Tonight

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a new head coach after firing Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson earlier this month.

Philadelphia has been linked to several notable candidates, including a former Eagles running back. One notable candidate is reportedly interviewing with the team on Sunday night.

According to NBC Sports insider John Clark, the Eagles are interviewing Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Sunday evening.

“Patriots OC Josh McDaniels has arrived in Palm Beach, FL with Eagles personnel and head of security Dom DiSandro to interview with owner Jeff Lurie and Eagles today,” Clark reported earlier on Sunday afternoon.

As of 8 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night, the interview is reportedly still taking place.

“Eagles are still interviewing Josh McDaniels at this hour,” Clark added.

Eagles are still interviewing Josh McDaniels at this hour 🤔 https://t.co/NgNOdT9nDG — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 18, 2021

McDaniels made it clear at the end of the regular season that he would like to be a head coach again. However, he has not been linked to too many openings.

“Absolutely. I definitely want to do that,” McDaniels said about being a head coach again, via Radio.com. “I’d love to have that opportunity if it presents itself.”

Perhaps that opportunity will present itself in Philadelphia.