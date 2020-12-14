Eagles Legend Has 1 Question For Doug Pederson

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but not everyone is happy with what they saw on Sunday.

Philadelphia beat New Orleans, 24-21, on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles were led by rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who started in place of Carson Wentz. Doug Pederson opted to bench Wentz this week following an inconsistent-at-best first 12 games.

The move paid off, as Hurts threw for 167 yards and one touchdown, adding 18 carries for 106 yards on the ground.

While Hurts played well, Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Westbrook is questioning Pederson’s play-calling. He believes that Pederson was much better prepared for Hurts’ start today compared to what we’ve seen from Wentz.

“I guess I will hear it a hundred times today!! I will answer it for everyone now!! I don’t know why Doug didn’t call these plays when Wentz was playing,” he tweeted.

Wentz can’t run the ball as well as Hurts can, but maybe there’s something to what Westbrook is saying.

Regardless, the Eagles started Hurts, played well and won. You can expect the Eagles to have a similar plan behind center next weekend. Philadelphia is scheduled to take on the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.