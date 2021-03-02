Report: Eagles Linked To Another Potential Quarterback Trade

The Eagles were already involved in a blockbuster trade this offseason, shipping Carson Wentz to the Colts for a pair of draft picks. And yet, they might not be done exploring the quarterback market.

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Eagles could end up in the sweepstakes for Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Las Vegas currently has Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman on its roster, making Mariota somewhat expendable. There are plenty of teams in need of a quarterback, so there should be a market for the Oregon product.

While it’s still too early to tell what the Raiders will end up doing with Mariota, fans should apparently keep an eye on the Eagles if the veteran quarterback is released or traded.

Who would you like at QB to compete with Jalen Hurts? Marcus Mariota Alex Smith Ryan Fitzpatrick Jacoby Brissetthttps://t.co/rPmavSEfTS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 2, 2021

Philadelphia isn’t the only team being linked to Mariota. Last month, there were reports about New England and Washington showing interest in the former No. 2 overall pick.

The Eagles would be an interesting fit for Mariota simply because they have Jalen Hurts on their roster. He showed promise during his rookie season, throwing for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter mentioned in February that Philadelphia wasn’t ready to just hand the starting job over to Hurts. The fact that Mariota could be on the Eagles’ radar seems to support Schefter’s report.

Mariota doesn’t appear to be anything more than a bridge quarterback at this stage of his career, but perhaps a change of scenery will allow him to revitalize his career.