Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On Veteran OL Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce walks on the sideline.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 15: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 27-17. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With free agency just around the corner, the Philadelphia Eagles are doing all they can in order to be cap compliant by March 17.

Earlier today, the Eagles restructured cornerback Darius Slay’s contract for the 2021 season. The move will free up over $9 million in cap space.

Slay wasn’t the only veteran on Philadelphia’s roster that restructured his deal this Friday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles also agreed to a new contract with center Jason Kelce.

Kelce’s contract includes $9 million guaranteed at signing with a chance for him to earn up to $12 million later this year. There are voidable years attached to his deal to spread out the cap hit.

Kelce confirmed his new deal on Instagram.

Man, the first week of March 2021 is one for the record books,” Kelce said. “Got to welcome baby #2 Elliotte Ray Kelce into the world, got my first dose of the Moderna Vaccine at the wonderful Puentes de Salud medical clinic, and restructured my contract to ensure I will continue to be the Center for the Philadelphia Eagles. 2021 already off to a better start.” 

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Eagles this offseason, so bringing back a well-respected veteran like Kelce should help keep the locker room together.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.