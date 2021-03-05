Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On Veteran OL Jason Kelce

With free agency just around the corner, the Philadelphia Eagles are doing all they can in order to be cap compliant by March 17.

Earlier today, the Eagles restructured cornerback Darius Slay’s contract for the 2021 season. The move will free up over $9 million in cap space.

Slay wasn’t the only veteran on Philadelphia’s roster that restructured his deal this Friday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles also agreed to a new contract with center Jason Kelce.

Kelce’s contract includes $9 million guaranteed at signing with a chance for him to earn up to $12 million later this year. There are voidable years attached to his deal to spread out the cap hit.

The #Eagles and C Jason Kelce have agreed on a new deal for 2021, paying him $9M fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, source said. He announced on Instagram he’s back for another season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

Kelce confirmed his new deal on Instagram.

“Man, the first week of March 2021 is one for the record books,” Kelce said. “Got to welcome baby #2 Elliotte Ray Kelce into the world, got my first dose of the Moderna Vaccine at the wonderful Puentes de Salud medical clinic, and restructured my contract to ensure I will continue to be the Center for the Philadelphia Eagles. 2021 already off to a better start.”

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Eagles this offseason, so bringing back a well-respected veteran like Kelce should help keep the locker room together.