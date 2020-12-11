Eagles Make Decision On Star OL Jason Peters

The Philadelphia Eagles have battled injuries to their offensive line all season long. Currently among the hurt players is starting offensive lineman and 38-year-old Jason Peters. The two-time All Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler injured his toe in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Unfortunately, as the week went on, his condition grew worse than originally feared.

According to NFL reporter Stacey Dales, Peters will undergo toe surgery and miss the rest of the season. Pederson shared the news on Friday morning.

The news spells trouble for the NFL veteran who may have played his last snap with the Eagles and possibly as a professional.

Peters previously spent time on the injured reserve earlier in the year, giving him just eight starts in 2020.

The 38-year-old was in the midst of his 12th season in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. Although his peak is behind him, he played a key role on the team’s banged-up offensive line in 2020. Despite originally sliding over to right guard, Peters moved back to left tackle after starter Andre Dillard went down in training camp.

Before arriving in Philadelphia in 2009, Peters played for the Bills. Buffalo picked him up as a undrafted free agent in 2004 and quickly plugged him into the starting line-up. Just four seasons into his career, Peters was named to the Pro Bowl. He continued on as one of the league’s most productive left tackles. He reached the pinnacle of success in 2011 and 2013 when he was named a First-Team All-Pro.

With his season over, Peters now must figure out his future in the NFL. Despite spending most of his career in Philadelphia, he might’ve already played his last snap with the Eagles. The organization seems hesitant to re-sign the 38-year-old, meaning that it might be time for Peters to move on.

Although he continues to age, the long-time NFL veteran is ready to play into his forties. Peters will likely find himself in the Hall of Fame when all is said and done, so anything past this season will be an added bonus.