Eagles Make Important Roster Decision On RB Miles Sanders

After missing the last three games with an ankle sprain, running back Miles Sanders is officially back working with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles activated Sanders from short-term injured reserve this morning, starting the 21-day practice clock for the third-year running back. Philly has three weeks to add Sanders to the roster or put him on IR for the rest of the season.

Assuming he doesn’t have a setback, we’d expect Sanders to be back in uniform pretty soon. He has been out of action since suffering a low-ankle sprain in the Eagles’ Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before getting hurt, Sanders had rushed for 300 yards on 63 carries this season while adding 97 receptions for 824 yards.

Roster Move: Eagles have activated the 21-day practice window for RB Miles Sanders. pic.twitter.com/iY503ZKuQE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2021

During Sanders’ stint on IT, the Eagles have made a stronger commitment to running the football, tallying 626 yards in their last three games. Philadelphia has relied on the trio of Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell while also utilizing a heavy dose of Jalen Hurts’ rushing ability.

Once Sanders is back in the lineup, it will be interesting to see how head coach Nick Sirianni manages to incorporate all of his options at running back. In reality, he might have to phase one player out of the equation.

The Eagles (4-6) will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.