Eagles Are Rumored To Be Considering Potential Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are a team to watch heading into Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Philadelphia, which is coming off a highly disappointing 2020 season – and an eventful offseason thus far – has the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Eagles are rumored to be “up to something” with that pick, according to people around the NFL.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared what he’s hearing during a Sunday morning appearance on SportsCenter.

“I’m told that [Zach Ertz]’s been waiting, bracing for a change, a trade, a release, for the better part of the last two months. It has not happened yet, but Philly sits at 12 overall. It’s not an overly deep tight end class after Kyle Pitts. So if they move back, or down, or wherever they want to move in the three days of the draft, perhaps Zach Ertz could be a part of that deal. And Howie Roseman has been making a lot of calls. The GM of the Eagles has been active. A source told me that ‘Philly’s up to something with that 12 pick.’ Maybe Ertz will be involved in that,” Fowler reported.

There have already been multiple notable trades inside the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Perhaps the Eagles will make another move on Thursday night.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday night from Cleveland, Ohio.