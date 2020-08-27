This offseason hasn’t been kind to the Philadelphia Eagles, especially up front in the trenches. On Thursday, the reigning NFC East champs lost one of the most important pieces of their offensive line.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that left tackle Andre Dillard tore his bicep during practice this morning. Derrick Gunn was first to initially report the news about Dillard suffering an injury.

Dillard will undergo season-ending surgery next week. The backup left tackle for the Eagles is former seventh-round pick Jordan Mailata, who will now battle for the starting position.

Philadelphia also has Jason Peters on its roster, but his days as a left tackle in the NFL could be over. That being said, it’s possible the former Pro Bowler turns back the clock this fall.

The Eagles selected Dillard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Several analysts were predicting a huge year from the Washington State product.

Now that Dillard is unavailable for the 2020 season, the Eagles will have to quickly figure out how they’ll protect Carson Wentz. He’s already down two of his best offensive linemen – Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles back in June.

Perhaps the only positive for Philly is that it knows how to handle injuries. Plenty of notable players were injured during the 2019 season, but Doug Pederson still led the team to a division title.