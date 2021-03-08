Eagles Owner Reportedly Sent Clear Message About Jalen Hurts

Will the Philadelphia Eagles be Jalen Hurts’ team in 2021 and beyond?

That remains to be seen. The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason, opening up the door for Hurts to be the longterm starter. However, there are some who believe the Eagles will look to select a quarterback high in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hurts reportedly has the support of the team’s owner behind him, though.

According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told his franchise to prioritize the former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback.

“I would not report the Eagles have internal unanimity on Hurts as QB1 but sources say the boss, Jeffrey Lurie, has instructed his group to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021 as opposed to creating a true competition,” Mortensen tweeted in response to a question about Hurts and the position.

I would not report the Eagles have internal unanimity on Hurts as QB1 but sources say the boss, Jeffrey Lurie, has instructed his group to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021 as opposed to creating a true competition. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 8, 2021

Hurts has already been taking on a bigger role with the Eagles this offseason, leading workouts with his wide receivers.

The starting quarterback job won’t be handed to Hurts, but it definitely sounds like it could be his to lose heading into the 2021 season.