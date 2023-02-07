Eagles Owner Makes Feelings On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020, there were questions about his ceiling in the NFL.

Fast forward to now and Hurts has helped lead the team to the Super Bowl in his second season as a starter. It sounds like the former Alabama and Oklahoma star is just getting started in Philly as well.

During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio that Hurts has already convinced the organization he is their long-term answer at quarterback.

"He's just what we're looking for," Lurie said, via ESPN's Tim McManus.

The Eagles jettisoned Carson Wentz following the 2020 season, officially committing to Hurts as their starter for 2021. He showed promise as Philadelphia earned an NFC Wild Card berth.

Both Hurts and the Eagles took a major leap in 2022, with the young quarterback playing at an MVP-level during the regular season and continuing that strong play through two postseason wins.

He will look to put a cherry on top of the breakout campaign with a win in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday.