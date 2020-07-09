Talk about timing. Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie’s production company just announced it has competed a project titled “The Meaning of Hitler.”

This announcement comes during the same week that Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson came under fire for making anti-Semitic social media posts. Jackson shared a fake quote attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram story last weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the project has been in the works for three years. Lurie, who is Jewish, is the executive producer.

“The Meaning of Hitler is an interrogation of our culture’s fascination with Hitler and Nazism set against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of antisemitism, and the weaponization of history itself that was filmed in 9 countries over 3 years,” Schefter tweeted.

Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie’s documentary film company, Play/Action Pictures, just announced the completion of its inaugural project that has been in the works for three years: The Meaning of Hitler. Lurie is an executive producer for The Meaning of Hitler. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 9, 2020

The Meaning of Hitler is an interrogation of our culture’s fascination with Hitler and Nazism set against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of antisemitism, and the weaponization of history itself that was filmed in 9 countries over 3 years. https://t.co/LiHd5GmEmZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 9, 2020

In the wake of the fallout following DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts, the Eagles released a statement earlier this week.

“We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect,” the statement said. “We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”

Perhaps this new documentary from Lurie will be worth watching for Jackson.