Eagles Place Cornerback On Injured Reserve Before Tonight's Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles made a couple of roster moves before Monday night's game against Washington.

Philly placed veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and recalled cornerback Mario Goodrich from the practice squad to take his place.

Maddox had previously been ruled out of tonight's game on Saturday. He will miss at least three more contests, as NFL rules dictate that a player placed on IR must sit out at least four games.

Maddox has played in six games this season, making five starts. He was in the lineup for Philadelphia's Week 9 win in Houston, finishing the game with three tackles.

For the year, the fifth-year pro has 27 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Goodrich, who signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson last spring, will be making his NFL debut if he sees the field tonight.

The Eagles and Commanders will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.