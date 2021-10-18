Eagles Player Announces Return Following Mental Health Break

Philadelphia Eagles star tackle Lane Johnson has been conspicuously absent from the team over the last three weeks. But on Monday, he announced his return to the team – to the delight of many.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson revealed that his recent absence has been the result of an ongoing battle with depression and anxiety. He called on people who are similarly struggling to get the help they need, and is excited to be back with the team:

“I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks,” Johnson wrote. “I appreciate the positive notes and messages I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone.

“I am excited to re-join my teammates & coaches. I’m grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of best fans in the world!” #FlyEaglesFly”

The comments section of Lane Johnson’s tweet has largely been positive, with many people thanking him for speaking to the wider community of people who suffer from depression and anxiety.

At a player level, Johnson’s return bodes well for the Eagles’ offensive line. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro who anchored the team’s offensive line in over the past decade.

It’s probably not a coincidence that the Eagles have given up more sacks over the three weeks Johnson has been missing than when he wasn’t.

Will Lane Johnson’s return improve the Eagles’ chances of winning over the next few weeks?