Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Comment About Guardian Cap

In an effort to reduce the risk of concussions and head injuries during training camp, the NFL is making certain players wear soft-shell helmet caps from Guardian Sports.

Per the NFL, the Guardian Cap results in at least a 10 percent reduction in severity of impact if one player is wearing it. It also results in at least a 20 percent reduction in impact if two players in a collision are wearing it.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata commented on the Guardian Cap this week. Let's just say he's not a believer in the product.

"The hat’s fake news," Mailata said. "It doesn’t stop anything. I’m sorry NFL. I really do mean that, though. It didn’t stop anything."

That's not what the NFL wants to hears, of course. The whole point of the Guardian Cap is to promote player safety.

That being said, the NFL will continue to conduct research throughout the year.

Linemen, linebackers and tight ends are required to wear these protective shells from the start of training camp until the second preseason game.