Eagles Player Says NFL Shouldn’t Have Played This Season

The NFL went through the first three weeks of the 2020 season without many hiccups. Everything went down hill in Week 4 though, as the league suffered its first COVID-19 outbreak of the fall.

Over the past week, a plethora of players on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19. Just moments ago, the team placed wide receiver Corey Davis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tennessee isn’t the only franchise dealing with multiple COVID-19 cases in its locker room. The Patriots are currently without two superstars in Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton.

With the virus starting to make its way around the league, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay made an interesting comment during his media session on Wednesday.

When talking about the NFL’s decision to play amid a pandemic, Slay said “We shouldn’t have played.”

#Eagles CB Darius Slay on the NFL's decision to have a season amid a pandemic: "We shouldn't have played." — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 7, 2020

Slay did mention that he believes Philadelphia has done an excellent job of keeping its players safe.

Even though Slay thinks the NFL shouldn’t have played this fall, he has faith in the players to make the necessary sacrifices in order to get through the season.

He also said he decided to opt in for the 2020 season because he doesn’t live his life in fear. That doesn’t mean that he isn’t cautious of COVID-19 though.

Fans might be upset with Slay’s recent comments, but he’s really just speaking his mind.