Report: 2 Eagles Players Had To Be Restrained From Doug Pederson

The New York Giants were not happy with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Sunday night. The Eagles didn’t appear interested in beating the Washington Football Team in Week 17. Washington was able to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Nate Sudfeld-led Philadelphia team.

Some of Pederson’s players were pretty upset with him, too.

The Eagles head coach made several puzzling decisions in the Week 17 game. Philadelphia had already been eliminated from the playoffs and it showed, as Pederson didn’t seem to care about the result. This infuriated the New York Giants, who needed Philadelphia to upset Washington to make the playoffs.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, two Eagles players had to be restrained from approaching Pederson in the locker room after the game.

When Doug Pederson pulled Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld early in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s season finale against Washington, many Eagles players and coaches were shocked and outraged, team sources told The Inquirer. Some were angry. Two defensive players had to be held back from approaching Pederson. Center Jason Kelce and another offensive starter went to the coach to ask him why he had pulled the starting quarterback with the Eagles trailing by only three.

Yikes.

The Eagles’ draft position improved as a result of Sunday night’s loss, but did Pederson lose the locker room in the process?