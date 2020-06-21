The Spun

Eagles Players React To TE Dallas Goedert Being Sucker-Punched

Following the stunning report that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was sucker-punched at a restaurant, he’s found no shortage of support from his fellow players.

Over the past few days, some of Goedert’s Eagles teammates have taken to Twitter to show their support for him. Plenty of them pledged that if they had been there when Goedert was hit, they would have swung back.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson declared that he’ll be there for Goedert, presumably if he wants to hit back. “Ridiculous,” Johnson wrote. “Let me know the time & place. I got you [Dallas Goedert].”

Cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas said that if they had been there, they might have done something serious. “Yeah, lucky I wasn’t there,” Maddox wrote. “Would have been some problems deada–.”

“Swear to Everything I’d be in jail right now,” Douglas replied.

The footage of the assault on Goedert is pretty brutal. Goedert gets knocked down and takes a long time to get up. One can only hope he didn’t get a serious injury over the whole thing.

This past year, Goedert finished second on the team in all three major receiving categories. He had 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns, more than any Eagles running back or wideout.

Goedert has more than earned the respect of his teammates on the field. And it’s great to see they’re ready to have his back off the field too.

