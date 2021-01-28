Eagles QB Carson Wentz Is Reportedly “Very Tradable”

Carson Wentz had such a brutal 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles that his future with the franchise is a bit of an unknown. Although he signed a four-year deal in 2019, there’s a chance he could be on the trade block.

Philadelphia overhauled its coaching staff this offseason, parting ways with Doug Pederson and hiring Nick Sirianni as his replacement. It’s unclear at this moment if that move bodes well for Wentz’s future.

If the Eagles choose to move on from Wentz, the focus shifts over to which teams are willing to take on his contract.

However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport doesn’t believe Wentz’s contract is that bad in terms of finding a suitor.

Rapoport actually thinks Wentz is “very tradable” this offseason. He explained why during his latest radio appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP.

“Carson Wentz is very tradable,” Rapoport said on the 94WIP Morning Show. “Whether they want to or whether they want to fix him and try to make good on their investment, that’s a different story. Someone is going to look at Carson Wentz and say, up until the first half of the Washington game, this was a good quarterback. Something happened and it was all bad and he played terrible. But before then, basically up until half time, everything was fine and someone is going to say, ‘I can recapture that.'”

The Eagles would have to deal with a huge dead cap hit if they get rid of Wentz this offseason.

Several quarterbacks are expected to be on the move this offseason, but Wentz might actually stay put. All that Rapoport was saying is that Wentz’s deal is not as atrocious as some people think it is.

Wentz finished this past season with 2,620 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He’ll most likely battle Jalen Hurts for the starting job in training camp.