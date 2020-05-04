Eagles QB Carson Wentz Opened Up About The Concussion He Suffered

After injuries cut short his 2017 and 2018 campaigns, Carson Wentz finally stayed healthy long enough to start a playoff game for the Eagles last year.

He lasted less than a quarter. A hit to the head from Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney caused a concussion and knocked Wentz out of the game after he threw only four passes. Josh McCown came in to relieve the 27-year-old signal caller.

The Eagles wound up losing the Wild Card contest, 17-9. Now heading into his fifth season, Wentz still has not finished a postseason game in his NFL career.

Most importantly though, he had to deal with the effects of a concussion, which are serious for any athlete. This afternoon, Wentz spoke about his injury and the aftermath with local reporters.

“It’s scary stuff,” Wentz said, via NBC Sports. “It kind of changes a lot of things in your brain, and you only get one of these brains and you’ve got to protect it. It was tough to see the finish of that game. That was the end of our season. It was frustrating not to be out there.

#Eagles' Carson Wentz: "I can confirm I had a concussion. "It's scary stuff." — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) May 4, 2020

Despite the disappointing ending, Wentz finished his 2019 regular season strong. He helped the Eagles overcome a slew of injuries to win the NFC East, throwing for a career-high 4,039 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He’s back as Philadelphia’s starter in 2020, but the team raised eyebrows when it took Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the draft. The Eagles insist Hurts will be used in a “slash” type role and as insurance for Wentz, not to replace him.

Either way, Wentz welcomed the rookie to the team with open arms today.

“Excited to add him to the team,” he said.“. . . Heard nothing but great things about Jalen, the kid he is and the player he is. I got a chance to talk to him just briefly. Create a really good, healthy, competitive challenging environment.”