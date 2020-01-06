Eagles QB Carson Wentz Posts Heartfelt Message After Loss

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks yesterday. Unfortunately for Wentz, an injury in the first half prevented him from having much of a say in the game’s outcome.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Wentz expressed sadness at seeing the season end in the way it did. But he said he was “so dang proud” of the team and how they overcame adversity in 2019.

As for his injury, he acknowledged that it was a head injury and thanked those who gave him well-wishes.

He finished by declaring that “big things” are coming to Philadelphia next year.

So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season. Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys!

Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers— Im feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game… Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows 👊🏻 Onward to next year… big things comin’, believe that! #flyeaglesfly

Wentz started and played all 16 regular season games for the first time since his rookie season. He posted career-highs in completions, passing yards, and game-winning drives while leading the Eagles to an NFC East title.

The Eagles started the season 5-7 and seemed all but knocked out of the playoff hunt. But Wentz led them on a four-game winning streak to end the season, beating the Cowboys in Week 16 to take control of their own destiny in Week 17.

It was heartbreaking to see Wentz finally get through a full season only for injuries to strike at home in the playoffs.

But it certainly looks like he has the right attitude heading into 2020.