Eagles QB Carson Wentz Shares Outlook On Early Season Struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles are 0-2, and much of the blame for that poor start is being laid at the feet of franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

Without question, Wentz has not played well. In losses to the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams, the fifth-year pro has completed just 58.8 percent of his passes while throwing for only two touchdowns against four interceptions and one fumble lost.

It seems like everybody has challenged Wentz this week, but despite the criticism, the former No. 2 overall pick says he hasn’t lost confidence in himself.

“It’s OK to be frustrated, it’s OK to be a little ticked off,” Wentz said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “But you watch the tape and you move on. And so for me, it’s another week, it’s onto the next one. I’m as confident in myself and this team as I’ve ever been.”

Carson Wentz: "It's OK to be frustrated, it's OK to be a little ticked off. But you watch the tape and you move on. And so for me, it's another week, it's onto the next one. I'm as confident in myself and this team as I've ever been." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 23, 2020

This Sunday, Wentz and the Eagles take on the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals, a team in rebuilding mode with a weak defense.

On paper, this very much seems like a “get right” game for the Philadelphia quarterback and his offense. Unfortunately, he will be down one of his top wide receivers, as rookie Jalen Reagor is out for the next couple of weeks with a thumb injury.

The Eagles and Bengals will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.