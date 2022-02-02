Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Reportedly Undergoing Surgery Today

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts didn’t exactly blow teams away with his play in 2021, but his first year as a starter was by many metrics a successful one. He’s now set to go under the knife to ensure his second year is as well.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Hurts is undergoing surgery on his ankle today. Per the report, he played through an ankle injury during the final weeks of the season and the team’s playoff loss.

Hurts went 8-7 as the Eagles’ starter, completing 61.3-percent of his passes for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the Eagles’ leading rusher as well, going for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The team went 9-8 overall, making the playoffs as a wild card team in the first year under new head coach Nick Sirianni. But Hurts’ first playoff start was a rough one that ended in a 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers.

Pelissero indicated that Hurts should be fully recovered by the start of spring OTAs.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is undergoing surgery today on his ankle, per sources. Hurts played through the injury late in the season and the playoff game, but it clearly affected him. He should be fully recovered by the start of OTAs this spring. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles had a lot of struggles during the 2021 season and there were a number of points in the season where it looked like they would miss the playoffs. That led a lot of people to question Jalen Hurts’ viability as their long-term starter.

But the Eagles appear committed to developing Hurts into the guy. At least for now.

Will Jalen Hurts take a big leap forward in 2022?