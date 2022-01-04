Look: Jalen Hurts Sends Letter To Washington Football Team

As Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walked off FedExField on Sunday afternoon, a railing collapsed right outside the tunnel. Thankfully, he was able to side-step the fans and avoid a potential injury.

Although it appears a disaster was avoided on Sunday, Hurts isn’t going to allow the Washington Football Team to just ignore this situation.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hurts sent a letter to Washington and the NFL asking what follow-up actions will be taken to avoid another “near-tragic” incident.

“I am writing to inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedExField on January 2, 2022,” Hurts wrote. “As you are aware, many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedExField tunnel collapsed. Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering issues.

“Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media. As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.”

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sent a letter today to the Washington Football Team and the NFL, asking what follow-up action will be taken after a “near-tragic incident” when a railing collapsed Sunday at FedEx Field. Several fans fell; Hurts narrowly avoided potentially serious injury. pic.twitter.com/dfgwGndH9h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2022

It’ll be very interesting to see how Washington responds to this letter.

At the end of the day, NFL fans shouldn’t have to worry about a railing potentially collapsing at a venue like FedExField.