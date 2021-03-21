Report: Eagles Might Consider Notable Quarterback Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially starting a new quarterback era now that the Carson Wentz trade has been made official.

Wentz has officially been traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he’ll take over as starting quarterback. The Eagles, meanwhile, have Jalen Hurts atop their depth chart – for now, anyway.

Philadelphia has not ruled out drafting a quarterback or making another move at the position. However, the Eagles are high on Hurts.

“There’s a lot of things to be excited about with his tape, and so we’re so excited to work with him and get going with him and talking ball with him,” Nick Sirianni told Dave Spadaro of the team website. “Right now, we’re in a period where we’re talking and just getting to know each other. I look forward to the day when we can talk and really dive into football.

“What we saw is a player who can really extend plays and create on his own. . . .We saw his ability to create when things weren’t there. That’s an unbelievable asset to have as a football team. You can see his toughness on tape and how he carried himself. . . . He is a leader who loves football. There is no substitute for that.”

The Eagles could look to bring in a familiar veteran, though.

Nick Foles could eventually be traded by the Bears and the Eagles are an option as a backup for Jalen Hurts, according to @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/BDKDPZtHzu — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 20, 2021

Foles appears to have lost his chance at a starting job in Chicago, with the Bears signing Andy Dalton.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said he was told he will be the Bears’ starter heading into the regular season.