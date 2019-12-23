Eagles Release Veteran RB Ahead Of Week 17

Out of seemingly nowhere, the Eagles are one win away from winning the NFC East Division title. They’ll try and capture the division crown this upcoming Sunday against the New York Giants.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, it’ll get RB Jordan Howard back from injury just in time for the Eagles’ most important game of the season. Howard has dealt with a shoulder injury, sidelining the RB for the past six games.

As a result of Howard getting healthy, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports the Eagles have released veteran RB Jay Ajayi ahead of Week 17.

Eagles are releasing RB Jay Ajayi today, per source. They are getting RB Jordan Howard back this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

Ajayi played in just three games this season, running the ball 10 times for a total of 30 yards. It’s brutal news for the veteran RB so close to the end of the regular season. But there could be several interested suitors.

The Seahawks are desperate for any capable running backs available. Seattle’s three running backs – including starter Chris Carson – have suffered season ending injuries.

There’s speculation Pete Carroll will soon sign former Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch. According to the latest report, Seattle is seriously considering the move.

Ajayi could be another option for Carroll and the Seahawks. Outside of Lynch, there doesn’t seem to be many options.

We’ll see what happens here over the next few hours. But it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the Seahawks swoop in and pick up Ajayi.