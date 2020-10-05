Adrian Killins made his NFL debut last night, but this afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles waived the rookie running back and special teamer.

Philly promoted the undrafted and undersized Killins to its active roster two days ago, and the UCF product saw the field in the Eagles’ 25-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The 5-foot-8, 177-pound scatback played eight offensive snaps in relief of Miles Sanders. His lone touch, on an ill-fated reverse play, went backwards for a loss of 12 yards.

With Sanders, Boston Scott and Corey Clement all healthy, it left Killins expendable.

As poorly as the Eagles played through their first three weeks, going 0-2-1, last night’s win vaulted them into first place in the weak NFC East. At 1-2-1, Philadelphia is ahead of the Cowboys and Washington (both 1-3) and the 0-4 New York Giants.

This weekend, the Eagles will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the battle of Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Heinz Field.