Eagles Release Tuesday Update On Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles locked up an NFC playoff spot with a gritty win on the road over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. All that’s left between the organization and its fourth trip to the postseason in five seasons is a Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

With the NFC East rivalry game scheduled for primetime on Saturday, the Eagles were required to submit an injury report on Tuesday, despite just holding a walkthrough practice.

Surprisingly, Hurts name popped up on the list.

The Eagles said that the second-year quarterback would have been a limited participant if the team had hosted a full practice this afternoon. Philadelphia listed him with an ankle injury on Tuesday’s report.

Tuesday injury report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/x02KZUcJpS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2022

Hurts was limited in practice early last week with the same ankle injury that cause him to miss a Week 13 game against the New York Jets. He ended up returning for two full practices before suiting up and playing well in the Eagles’ 20-16 victory over Washington.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that he is still figuring out whether or not he plans to play his starters in the Week 18 game against the Cowboys. Regardless of a win or a loss, the Eagles can’t move above the No. 6 seed, so they’ll have to play their first playoff game on the road either way.

If Hurts has any chance to make his injury worse, Philadelphia would probably be wise to sit him on Saturday. The former second-round pick has become far too valuable for the Eagles and will be a necessary piece of the puzzle if Sirianni hopes to win his first playoff game as a head coach.

The Eagles should give a clearer picture on Hurts’ outlook for the regular season finale against the Cowboys as the week progresses.