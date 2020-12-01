The Philadelphia Eagles have made at least one move after last night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, releasing veteran free safety Will Parks.

Parks, a Philadelphia native, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March after spending four seasons with the Denver Broncos. He missed the first five games of the year due to injury but participated in the last six, making three starts.

During his time with Philly, Parks recorded 13 tackles, including two for loss. His defensive snaps had been declining of late though, making him expendable.

Parks’ release could mean more of an opportunity for fourth-round rookie K’Von Wallace, who has seen limited action on defense thus far but has carved out a significant role on special teams.

The Eagles have lost their last three games to fall to 3-7-1 on the season and third place in the NFC East. The team’s offense has been the main culprit in the slide, as Philly has scored only 17 points in each its last three contests.

Things will not get any easier for the Eagles in the next three weeks, not with the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals on the schedule.

Philadelphia could be in line for its first double-digit loss season in eight years.