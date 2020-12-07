Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Sunday’s Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered another loss on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia was defeated by Green Bay, 30-16, on Sunday. The Eagles had a rough Sunday, replacing starting quarterback Carson Wentz with Jalen Hurts.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said following the game that he’ll make a decision on the starting quarterback this week. Hurts played well, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Eagles go back to Wentz.

“I didn’t know what the plan was fully,” Wentz said, per PFT. “I was just told he was going in for the next play and the next series. I didn’t really know what was going on there. Obviously, that’s frustrating, as a competitor and the personality I have. I want to be the guy out there. It is what it is. They made the call today. At the end of the day, we lost. That’s the most frustrating thing.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles have reportedly cut a veteran player following Sunday’s loss.

Jamon Brown, a veteran offensive lineman, has reportedly been cut. Brown traveled with the team to Green Bay, but reportedly left before kickoff.

According to sources close to the team on Saturday eagles head of security Dom DiSandro kicked OL Jamon Brown out of the team hotel and sent him home for conduct detrimental to the team. — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) December 7, 2020

The Eagles announced on Monday morning that Brown has been released.

Roster Move: #Eagles have released G Jamon Brown from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/89FFWTML6f — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 7, 2020

Brown had been on the Eagles’ practice squad, though he started for the team as recently as Week 6.

Philadelphia is scheduled to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.