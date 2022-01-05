Eagles Release Wednesday Update On Jalen Hurts

Ever since Jalen Hurts injured his ankle in Week 12 against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles have been managing his practice workload.

Hurts only missed one game due to the injury, but has been listed as “limited” for several practices since then, including yesterday and today’s sessions. Hurts and linebacker Shaun Bradley were the only “limited” participants today.

Offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson did not practice. Neither did running back Miles Sanders, who broke a bone in his hand two weeks ago.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/j04vu6tEHW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2022

While Hurts may be limited in practice, he should be able to play this weekend, as long as head coach Nick Sirianni allows it. Sirianni is still working through plans for handling his starters in the regular season finale against Dallas Saturday night.

The Eagles have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, so it is possible that Sirianni could rest Hurts if he wants to have him at full strength for the wild card game next week.

If that’s what he decides to do, backup Gardner Minshew will start against the Cowboys.