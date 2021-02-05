Eagles Reportedly “Discussed” Carson Wentz Trade With 1 NFL Team

The trade market for Carson Wentz is reportedly heating up. In fact, there’s at least one team that has already discussed a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo told Angelo Cataldi of SportsRadio 94WIP that the Eagles had trade talks with the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis makes a ton of sense for Wentz due to his familiarity with head coach Frank Reich. They were in Philadelphia together for their Super Bowl run before Reich left for the Colts’ job.

Even though a reunion between Reich and Wentz would be an ideal scenario for all parties involved, the Colts might be a bit hesitant when it comes to trading away draft picks. Garafolo explained why on SportsRadio 94 WIP.

“I do know that the Eagles have had conversations with the Indianapolis Colts already,” Garafolo said on SportsRadio 94 WIP. “Here is the thing about the Colts, and this is why they were never strongly in the running for Matthew Stafford — these guys are really good at what they do draft-wise. They believe in themselves. So every pick that they deal away they think to themselves ‘I just dumped away a good player’, where as some GMs might say ‘Eh, you know what, I may have missed on that pick anyway.’ These guys believe they are going to hit on every single one. So what they do is, they are a little slow playing when it comes to these draft picks and trades.”

According to Garafolo, the Colts might not be the only team in the sweepstakes for Wentz.

Garafolo also mentioned the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints as potential suitors for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

The only downside to acquiring Wentz would be the financial burden that comes with him. Any team that trades for the former No. 2 overall pick would carry a cap hit of roughly $25 million for next season.

Wentz has proven in the past that he can play at an MVP level. All he needs now is a fresh start with a head coach who trusts him.