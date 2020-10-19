Eagles Reportedly Get Rough Injury News On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a rough start in the 2020 season. The organization’s latest injury news is a major blow to the team’s hopes of righting the ship.

Philadelphia is 1-4-1 after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. To make matters worse, the Eagles took a few hits in the injury department.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz both suffered injuries on Sunday. Sanders is dealing with an knee injury and isn’t expected to play on Thursday Night Football this week, per NFL insider Chris Mortensen.

Ertz, meanwhile, suffered a high ankle sprain. The Eagles expect their star tight end to miss close to a month. Without Sanders and Ertz in the lineup, quarterback Carson Wentz will have to play better than ever.

Fortunately for the Eagles, their schedules sets up favorably over the next few weeks. They play the 1-5 New York Giants twice over the next four weeks, in addition to a game against the Dallas Cowboys and a bye week on Nov. 8.

It’s safe to say the next month will likely determine how the NFC East shakes out. If the Eagles can rattle off three wins, they’ll be back in position to contend for the division title.

The Eagles have just three more days before a pivotal Thursday Night Football game against the Giants. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll be without Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz.