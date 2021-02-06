Eagles Reportedly “Getting Close” To Carson Wentz Trade

Over the past 24 hours, trade rumors involving Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz have started to heat up.

Multiple reports have suggested that while Wentz hasn’t demanded a trade, he has made it clear he no longer wants to be part of the franchise. The NFL world watched as the Los Angeles Rams made a bold move for former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested Wentz will be the next domino to fall. But just how close are the Eagles to a potential trade?

Well, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer has the answer. From his report:

Two NFL personnel sources said Friday that they’d heard the Eagles were getting close to trading quarterback Carson Wentz, as Colts general manager Chris Ballard was telling an Indianapolis radio show that he is “exploring lots of options” to replace retiring quarterback Philip Rivers.

Following the close of the 2020 season, the Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson. According to the report from Bowen, that didn’t alleviate Wentz’s concerns about the franchise.

The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears are the two teams being connected to the Eagles in a potential Wentz trade. Colts head coach Frank Reich coached Wentz with the Eagles during the team’s run to a Super Bowl.

Indianapolis also recently hired former Eagles assistant coach Press Taylor, who worked closely with Wentz for years.

Will Wentz be traded soon?