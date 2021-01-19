Eagles Reportedly Have 1 ‘Focus’ In Head Coaching Search

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of two teams still looking for a head coach. Thus far, their search has appeared to be a bit all over the map.

However, multiple reports have indicated that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the Eagles’ first choice. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark tweeted on Tuesday that McDaniels is the “focus” for the team.

The Eagles also interviewed Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles yesterday, and have interviewed longtime assistant coach Duce Staley as well. The team will also reportedly speak with Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni today.

Philadelphia fired Doug Pederson after five seasons following a 4-11-1 campaign in 2020. Pederson made the playoffs three times with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl in 2017.

As for McDaniels, he’s been successful as a coordinator in New England, but his first head coaching stint in Denver was disastrous, and he infamously backed out of the Colts job three years ago.

We’ll see soon enough if he’s the guy for Philly. Things seem to be trending in that direction.