Eagles Reportedly Hiring Another Colts Assistant As DC

The Philadelphia Eagles hired one Colts assistant as their new head coach. They’re reportedly set to hire another as defensive coordinator.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi, the Eagles will hire Indianapolis secondary coach Jonathan Gannon as their new DC. He’ll work under Nick Sirianni, the Eagles’ new head coach and another Colts transplant.

Sirianni served as the OC in Indy for the last three seasons. During that time, Gannon coached the Colts’ defensive backs.

One more. Eagles will hire Jonathan Gannon as their DC. Per a Colt source. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 23, 2021

Gannon, a 13-year veteran of NFL coaching, also reportedly interviewed for the defensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears. The Bears wound up promoting internally, naming Sean Desai to replace Chuck Pagano.

Prior to being hired by the Colts in 2018, Gannon was assistant defensive backs/quality control coach with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-17. He was a defensive assistant quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Philadelphia fired head coach Doug Pederson after a 4-11-1 season. We’ll see if Gannon and his colleagues, under the guidance of Sirianni, can get things turned around.