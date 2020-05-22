Eagles Reportedly Interested In 3 Veteran Running Backs

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the Philadelphia Eagles were considering adding running back Devonta Freeman in free agency.

According to a report from ESPN, the Eagles already reached out to Freeman about a potential deal. “He has fans in the Eagles’ building, including running backs coach Duce Staley, whose relationship with Freeman dates to Freeman’s playing days at Florida State,” the report states.

However, Freeman isn’t the only veteran running back the Eagles have their eyes on. According to the report from ESPN, Philadelphia has two other players in mind as well.

The article mentions running backs Carlos Hyde and LeSean McCoy as potential additions to the roster. Here’s more from the report:

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to add a veteran running back in the near future and have narrowed their focus to three players, according to sources: Devonta Freeman, Carlos Hyde and LeSean McCoy.

Hyde spent the 2019 season with the Houston Texans after being traded from Kansas City before the season kicks off. He racked up over 1,000 rushing yards, a career-high.

However, the Texans chose not to re-sign Hyde and he remains a free agent.

As for McCoy, he hasn’t been shy about wanting a reunion with the Eagles. After a stint with the Chiefs last season, it appears he’s ready to return to the organization that drafted him.

Who will the Eagles sign?